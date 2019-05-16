David Austin Roses busy building this year's Chelsea Flower Show display

This is the first year the Albrighton-based company will be taking part in the show without its founder, who was affectionately known as 'Mr A'.

The Royal Horticultural Society, which hosts the prestigious festival, has invited David Austin Roses to install a floral memorial at this year's show.

Mr Austin died at his home in Albrighton in December last year, at the age of 92.

He was credited with developing what is now known as the English Rose, and bred more than 240 different breeds during his 75-year career.

A spokeswoman for David Austin Roses said on Thursday: “Build up to the show is going very smoothly – there’s a sense of ordered chaos within the Great Pavilion at the moment!

"The David Austin stand is coming along very nicely with the form and structure starting to take shape, our climbers are going in and the box hedging and planting is next to happen.

"This year of course we have a commemorative floral installation around the prestigious monument which is also currently being built.

"The display highlighting milestones in Mr A’s life are being put up as we speak and the floristry will begin tomorrow.

"All in all exciting but relaxed air and lovely to be surrounded by all the beautiful, natural elements that make up the whole at Chelsea.”

Last year the company won its 24th gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show.

It also received a number of celebrity guests at its display, including Mary Berry and David Walliams.

Chelsea Flower Show runs from May 21-25.