Man and teenager in court accused of endangering life by throwing bin off A442 bridge in Telford and hitting police car
Two males have appeared in court charged with criminal damage over an incident where a bin was thrown from a bridge onto a Telford road, hitting a police car.
Daniel Hodnett, 20, of Clock Tower Avenue, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, both appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today (February 13) charged with multiple offences.
Both face one charge of criminal damage recklessly endangering life, in relation to damage caused to a West Mercia Police patrol vehicle on January 27, 2025.
The incident allegedly took place on the A442.