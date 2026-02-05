Colin Thompson, 82, from Priorslee, first joined The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) in 2010 - and was on hand just three days after meeting them.

But the father of two and grandad of four insists he has never really got his hands dirty and has only made a ‘small contribution’.

Colin said: “I had never heard of the Friends before I met them at their stand at Dawley Day; I joined on the spot and three days later I was helping lay the path material at the Crannog.

Telford Town Park volunteer Colin Thompson is hanging up his shovel after 16 years. Photo: Tim Thursfield

“But I’ve never really got my hands dirty much; I did some hedge laying and trimming of the overgrowth, but I was mainly a support role and did admin jobs.

“I have really enjoyed my time with the Friends and have seen it transform over the years, it’s still full of enthusiastic local amateurs, but it has gradually become more organised and professional with major support from local companies, enabling the group to do even more projects that make a real difference.

“New people come and go and it’s great to have new ideas - now is the time for another generation to come along and build on what’s been built in the past.”