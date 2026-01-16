Isaac Latham, aged 19, shouted: “I’m going to kill someone!” in a moment of rage after the woman complained about him making loud noise in his garden in Telford.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

Telford Magistrates Court was told how police were called out at around 8.30pm on August 12 last year.

The pregnant woman had told him to “shut the f*** up” as she was trying to get her one-year-old daughter to sleep.

He replied by shouting: “I don’t care, I’m going to kill someone!”