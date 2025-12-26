The planters, made from wooden delivery pallets and copper pipe off-cuts, have been delivered to the Friends of Wellington Station.

The college was approached through a Wellington-based Facebook group, and students Lucas Davies and Tyler Klimkowski volunteered to take on the project.

The planters will be displayed on the platform in spring and will include plaques commemorating the students’ efforts, engraved by Leslie Gough from The Wellington Cobbler.

The Friends of Wellington Station members Kath Howard, Cllr Julie Pierce, Antony Hook, Kath Padgett, David Bunn, and Telford College construction lecturer Angela Pitchford.

Construction student Lucas said: “I really enjoyed building these planters- I liked that the project combined carpentry with painting and decorating.

“All the materials used were repurposed from other projects; Instead of throwing away wooden pallets, we reused them to create something that looks good and serves a purpose.”

Construction students Lucas Davies and Tyler Klimkowski building the planters.

Tyler, who is currently studying bricklaying at the college, said: “I really enjoyed building the planters. It feels great to work on a big project that will be part of the community and seen by everyone. It’s something new for me, and it feels meaningful knowing we helped out.”

The Friends of Wellington Station have given Amazon vouchers to the students as a thank you for their efforts.

Friends of Wellington Station members attaching the plaque, engraved by Leslie Gough of The Wellington Cobbler.

Kath Howard, member of the Friends of Wellington Station, said: “We’re delighted to have had the help and support of Telford College in constructing beautiful new planters to replace the ones that had reached old age.”

“Working with the college was wonderful. Their team was extremely helpful and patient, and we’re thrilled with the quality of the students’ workmanship.”

Angela Pitchford, construction lecturer at Telford College, said: “This project has given the students a real sense of achievement. They can see something tangible going back into the community, and it’s allowed them to put their woodworking skills into practice.

“It’s helped the community by improving the station and giving something back. When people arrive at Wellington Train Station, they’ll see something attractive and know it was created by our construction students.

“In our construction session, you often build something that eventually gets knocked down for the next class. With this project, they’ve created something that will stay for a long time, which makes it special.”