'I really wish I had known about these sooner' – Veterans cafes praised as borough welcomes Government minister

Alistair Carns MP, Minster for Veterans and People, visited Telford and Wrekin last Friday where he attended one of the borough’s Veterans’ Café events at Dawley Town Hall.

During the visit he met veterans and was told about the support available through the borough’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Veterans’ Café in Dawley is one of four held around the borough each month, funded by the council and delivered by Telford Mind, in partnership with local town and parish councils.

The cafes offer a welcoming space and somewhere to meet like-minded people, with support from trained staff from Telford Mind who are on hand to signpost veterans to the support available to them, if needed.