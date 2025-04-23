Homes and businesses hit by power cut in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 11.45am, National Grid said 32 properties in the Horton area of Telford were without power.

The power cut has been described as a 'low voltage incident' meaning it is smaller and is more localised.

The outage was first reported at 11.06am.

National Grid expects power to be restored by 2pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live powercut map.