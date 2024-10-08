Plans submitted to turn Telford cafe into learning centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans sent to Telford & Wrekin Council state that an enforcement notice was placed on 14-16 High Street in Dawley, Telford, because the building at the rear is operating as a F1 class (education).

The proposed outbuilding, the planning statement says, is for the training and education of young adults wishing to learn new building skills for progression in the workplace or to help gain employment.

The facility has been in place for four months, with retrospective planning permission required.

14-16 HIgh Street (Picture Google)

There will be no change to the existing parking arrangements, which uses one space. Parking for the training facility uses public spaces at the rear, with six people able to visit.

It is open from 8.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 3pm at weekends, with one full-time and one part-time member of staff.