Telford town centre redevelopment project shortlisted for regional award

The Station Quarter development, which includes housing, offices and retail units, is currently being built on 5.91 hectares of land between Telford's shopping centre and the railway station.

Now, the ambitions project has been nominated for the ‘Regeneration & Sustainability Project of the Year’ at the Insider West Midlands Property Awards 2024.

The scheme is focused on regenerating a predominantly vacant site and introducing a new residential, educational and business community community with improved social prospects and job opportunities.

The wider 'Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme' is also set on transforming other areas of the borough including Oakengates and Wellington.

The initial vision for Station Quarter was created by Telford & Wrekin Council and is split into two phases with Phase One starting in 2023 which is expected to be completed by Autumn 2026.

Artist's impressions of how Station Quarter could look.

Phase One has already delivered The Quad - a digital skills hub now open for students which is a collaboration between the Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College and other partners that is expected to host more than 300 students a year.

The first phase also includes a new residential development of 189 new homes and the renovation of the former Addenbrooke House Council offices to create a new sixth form centre for Telford College.

Extensive improvements to improve pedestrian connectivity from Telford rail station to Telford Town Centre are also well underway as part of Phase One which will support the residential developments and make the whole area more attractive.

Phase Two of the project will focus on three further plots to create a combination of residential, education and office space.

The Station Quarter project has been supported by a range of experienced clients and a lead consultant team which includes global property and construction consultancy Gleeds, Genr8 Developments and contractor Willmott Dixon.

Lead architects who have been involved in the project include Broadway Malyan, AHR, KKA and OBE.

Recent progress at the Station Quarter development, Telford

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “Station Quarter is a key part of our wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme and I’m delighted that the project has been shortlisted for this award.

“We want to create educational facilities and vibrant residential and social spaces in Telford Town Centre which make it a very attractive place to live and work.

“Given the complexities of this project in terms of its town centre location, components, stakeholders, funders and timescales the achievements to overcome these have been extremely hard work so we are very proud of what has been achieved to date.

“As the gateway to Telford Town Centre, Station Quarter has a key role to play in our overall vision to create a better borough.”

The Insider West Midlands Property awards are the region’s biggest celebration of the property sector, showcasing the best of the region’s real estate successes. Winners will be announced on Thursday, November 7.

Matt Darby, Regional Director at Gleeds, said: “This nomination is fantastic news and I’m pleased to see that the resoundingly positive impact of the project is being recognised.

“Gleeds is extremely proud to be contributing to this project which will have significant benefits to those living in and around Telford. We’re looking forward to finding out the outcome of the awards in November.”