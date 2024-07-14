Church community surprised after hearing huge cost needed to fix corroding bell tower

St Mary the Virgin church in Jackfield, has been quoted £484,000 plus VAT to fix its tower after metal rods have corroded inside the stone plinths that hold it up.

The church is seeking support with funds and for help from anybody with skills including writing grant applications.

The village church is one of three within a parish and was informed of the problem through a quinquennial inspection that takes place every five years. Architects have monitored the issue over time, and now the church is planning to take action before its too late.

Another church within the parish - All Saints church in Broseley - has also had problems with its tower. Rector Lynda Lilley revealed that a corner of the structure is being held on by straps.

St Mary the Virgin church has been told that its tower will have to be lifted down, taken apart, rebuilt and then put back, and the cost came as a huge surprise to Rector Lynda.

Rector Lynda Lille at St Mary the Virgin church

She said: "Some people are quite surprised at the cost.

"The Victorians bless them were not quite as well aware as materials and how they would corrode, and so the metal that support the tower have started to corrode and crack the surrounding stone work.

"We don’t have a timescale yet surrounding how safe it is and how long we have got to get the work done, but sometimes the sooner you do the work, you end up paying slightly less.

"There’s no safety concern as far as we are aware at the moment and we certainly haven't been told that we have to shut the church."

Metal rods inside stone plinths that hold up the tower have corroded

St Mary the Virgin church was built through money raised by the community and by using materials from the local area.

Members of the parish are planning to meet during the next fortnight to discuss the matter and community needs.

St Mary the Virgin church's tower needs to be rebuilt

The Rector is determined to resolve the issue and ensure that the church has a future in the Jackfield community.

"We will be doing everything within our power as a parish" added Lynda. "The church is part of the community of Jackfield and is also a wonderful example of local craftsmanship.

"We have every intention (of saving its future)."