Warning for pet owners after death of cat allegedly shot and poisoned

Next Steps Cat Rescue in Telford are warning pet owners after a cat was reportedly shot in Telford last weekend.

Rescue owners Amy Turner and Kimberley Hughes said they received a message from one of their supporters, Patricia Morley, who's cat called Snitch was rushed to emergency vets.

Mrs Morley reported that vets found a pellet from an air rifle and that the cat had also been poisoned. Sadly, Snitch did not survive his injuries.

The rescue centre also said they have recently received three messages regarding separate instances in the Hills Lane area, near Madeley, where cats have been found with noose's around their necks.