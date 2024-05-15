Park benefits from donations to volunteer group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) has been given £1,820 in grants from councils across the borough over the past year and is busy spending it on plants, seeds and bulbs, paints and materials, refurbishing tools, timber and fencing to use in the award winning park and a replacement ladder to ensure the safety of volunteers when working at height.

The money has been donated in grants from Telford & Wrekin Council, Great Dawley Town Council, Lawley & Overdale Parish Council, Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council, Dawley & Hamlets Parish Council, Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council and Madeley Town Council.

Chairman of the FOTTP Adrian Smith said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to these councils for their donations to our work.

“The Town Park spans a large area of Telford and has ground in each Parish so it’s wonderful to see the dedication that these councils have to supporting the upkeep, maintenance and continued preservation of the park.