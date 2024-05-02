MP helps 'deliver' parcel business's new service centre and 65 new jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 62,284 sq ft site forms part of DHL’s international parcel business operation and has been opened by Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard.

Mr Pritchard was joined by Dean Langford, service centre manager, and James Stephens, vice president corporate affairs UK & Ireland, who discussed how DHL's new investment in Telford will support the global logistics business's distribution, transportation, and warehousing services.

Mark Pritchard said: "It was an honour and a pleasure to officially open DHL's new distribution centre at Hortonwood. I was very impressed by the facility and the hardworking and professional workforce. It is good to have such a well-respected global brand in The Wrekin constituency."

The opening ceremony took place on Friday.