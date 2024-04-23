Foodbank appeals for premises for new “micro shops” as it remodels

NotJUST a food bank is based in Bridge Road Wellington, and provides much-needed help to people across Telford.

Lea '”Daisy” Beven, founder, said she sues distributors all over the UK and saves food service from from landfill.

The food is then sorted into food banks, shared with smaller community groups, and into stores.

She said it is a 'social supermarket' that is open to every member of the public with no membership required.

However, issues with her current lease, means Lea has had to come up with another solution to continue to provide food help for people in the area.

Last month, Lea opened a micro-store in Madeley, and is now seeking similar premises across Telford & Wrekin.

She said: “We've known since January that we have to cease trading and it has been very stressful.

“These micro stores contain all the same stock as the usual foodbank but are smaller stores so have lower overheads.

“We have just opened the first in Madeley last month and we are looking for sites near Oakengates, the centre of Donnington and Wellington.”

She added they were seeking a “private landlord” and would like to pay no more than £500 a month rent for each micro store.

If you can help, please contact Lea Beven on: Telford@not-just.org.uk