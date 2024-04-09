Shropshire ousing plans with ‘unique setting’, surrounded by trees and a stream on site make progress

Proposals are for eight homes to be built on the site of Richmond House in Donnerville Gardens, Admaston.

Four homes had already received outline planning permission and now Telford & Wrekin Council has granted a reserve matters application for four homes on the adjacent site.

One of the proposed properties would comprise a three bedroomed bungalow with a sloped roof.

The remaining three homes in the latest application would contain four bedrooms, with bedrooms positioned at both the ground floor and first floor roof space accommodation.

Applicant ASK GB Ltd said that the proposed buildings are single storey dwellings with additional accommodation within the roof space.