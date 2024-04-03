Fire service called to two-car crash outside hotel
The fire service was called after a two-car crash in Wellington earlier today.
The incident took place outside the Swan Hotel on Watling Street in Wellington at around 12.45pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a road traffic collision in the area and sent one crew from Wellington.
On arrival they found it had been a crash involving two vehicles.
No one was trapped in the cars and fire officers made sure the vehicles were safe before finishing at the scene at around 1pm.