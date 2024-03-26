Five Telford families will soon be moving into new homes following renovation project

Telford & Wrekin Homes is the council’s latest housing initiative which aims to breathe new life into Telford’s existing housing stock.

The council previously announced it would refurbish around 134 homes for a mixture of private and affordable rent, to provide "high quality homes for rent" across the borough.

The latest Telford & Wrekin Home properties are located in Woodside, St Georges, Hadley and Madeley.

To date, around 30 people are living in renovated properties with Telford & Wrekin Homes.

Keith, who currently rents in Dawley, said: “We found Telford & Wrekin Homes during what was a relatively stressful time for us as a family - we had been given notice from our landlord to leave our home due to the property being put on the market for sale.

"As a family of 6 we needed to find a house big enough for us all but most of all we longed for some security and a peace of mind and that’s when we contacted Telford & Wrekin Homes.

"Just eight months later and we are honestly so happy and settled here. Location, the standard of renovation plus the size of the garden are just some of the reasons we would recommend Telford & Wrekin Homes to others who find themselves in a similar situation.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab) cabinet member for place, the economy and neighbourhood services said: “Not only is Telford & Wrekin Homes offering local people the opportunity to live in a secure, good quality home, but through a renovation process we are putting new life into existing properties, which may otherwise blight our communities.

“Telford & Wrekin Homes properties are located all around the borough, and I am delighted that work has now been completed on these further 5 properties. These homes have received a range of works including bathroom and kitchen refurbishments, carpentry, plastering, and mechanical and electrical upgrades so we know they will make fantastic homes for more residents to enjoy and make their own.”