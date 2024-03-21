Plans to fence off parkland approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The YMCA, a charitable organization which specialises in providing safe accommodation for young individuals, has had plans to separate the parkland in Victoria Avenue, Wellington, approved.

YMCA states that enclosing the area with security fencing will address ‘prevalent issues of anti-social behaviour’.

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved the plans which the applicant says will create a ‘secure and safe amenity space’ catering for residents of Consort House

The applicant states that the transfer is of 102 square meters (m2) of the total 1260m2 of public open space, constituting less than 10% of the original area.

“Several issues have been documented regarding the current state of the open space, notably incidents of anti-social behaviour such as public intoxication, drug consumption, accumulation of rubbish, and neglect resulting in overgrowth,” said the applicant in their supporting statement.

“Re-purposing this land would effectively address these concerns while simultaneously fulfilling the need for amenity space among Consort House residents.

“Furthermore, enclosing the area with security fencing would mitigate the risk of unsupervised gatherings and enhance overall safety.

“This transformation is not merely about reclaiming space but also about revitalising a neglected area to serve a constructive purpose for the community.”

The approved plans will see the building of a 2.4-metre boundary fence.

During the consultation process 11 objections were raised including from the Salvation Army in Oakengates.

The council’s planning officer states that objections from neighbouring properties included concerns over the loss of public open space, impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area, loss of trees and ‘the fact that the land is designated as green guarantee’.

“Whilst all of the concerns raised have been noted the local planning authority have assessed the proposed scheme and consider that the benefits associated with the proposal do outweigh the disadvantages caused,” concluded the planning officer.

The planning officer added that the existing trees on the site were on council owned land, but there removal ‘is not considered to be significantly detrimental’.

They added that the green guarantee designation had been considered, but on balance the ‘harm caused is not considered to be significantly detrimental’.

The planning officer approved the plans and concluded: “(Council) officers are satisfied that the benefits of the proposal, to provide additional amenity space, would outweigh any disadvantages caused.

“Furthermore, the council’s Strategic Outdoor Plan and recreation specialist has been formally consulted and has confirmed that this section of the public open space is generally unused and experiences frequent instances of anti-social behaviour; its re-purposing would aid in addressing these existing issues, whilst optimising land utilisation.

“Given the scale of the parcel of land being converted, it is also not considered to detrimentally impact the existing play area.”