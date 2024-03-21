Hotel manager loses five stone to take on skydive charity challenge

Hannah McKinnon is the reservation manager at the Holiday Inn in Telford and was too heavy to skydive when she initially considered it in 2023, but she spent a year dedicated to weight loss so that she could raise money.

The Holiday Inn is part of the Southwater Events Group, which made Hope House its official charity for two years after a staff vote.

“When I found out you could skydive, I was so keen to do it and raise money,” said Hannah, 40. “But at the time I knew that for my height I would need to weigh 12st 10lbs, but last year I was 16st 8lbs.