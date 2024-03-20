Bungalow to be built in place of demolished post war home

The site has a ‘large’ outbuilding at the rear which the council said has historically been used for commercial purposes.

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved the work at Tresco in Trench Lock, which includes converting the commercial building into a residential storage and playroom.

Applicant Charley Conroy said that the previous property was a ‘post war, prefabricated house in need of modernisation’.

“As the site is situated between existing dwellings and a car show room, it can therefore be reasonable to claim that the proposal represents an appropriate and sustainable form of development that will cause no demonstrable harm to the character and setting of the area,” said the application.

A planning officer for Telford & Wrekin Council stated that works had already commenced to demolish the existing property, in accordance with previously approved plans.

The planning officer added that the proposed three-bedroom bungalow will have a larger footprint than the previous building and a higher overall height.

“The proposed dwelling is slightly more narrow that the previous approval however, the overall height has been raised slightly in order to utilise the space in the roof,” said the planning officer.

“Whilst the bungalow does have a larger footprint to that of the previous one, due to the size of the plot, it is not considered to be an over-development of the site.”

The council planning officer concluded that the proposed bungalow is ‘considered to be acceptable and would not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the street scene’.

They added that there is no longer commercial activity taking place in the outbuilding at the rear of the premises. The planning approval allows a change of use from commercial to a residential outbuilding.

“The outbuilding is formed of two distinct buildings but are connected together to form one space,” the planning officer commented.

“The outbuilding is not being extended and the submitted floor plans show no external alterations.

“Given that the dwelling proposed is single storey and given the appropriate design and boundary treatments present, (council) officers consider that the proposal would not have a significantly detrimental impact upon the amenity of neighbouring properties.”

A condition has been placed on the planning approval preventing the outbuilding from being let or sold as a separate unit of accommodation.