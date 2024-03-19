Jailed: Telford man caught by undercover officer trying to meet 10-year-old girl

Eddie Riley, aged 29, of Canal Side, in Trench, was told by a crown court judge that he had not been pushed into making comments nor had he been trying to shock when he was caught out when trying to make phone arrangements via a website on May 11, 2021.

The court was told that he had made three phone calls that he had found on a website.

Prosecutor Dean Easthope said Riley, who is bisexual, had told the undercover officer that he wanted the "youngest available" child and to make a "double team" with his boyfriend.

"He said I want to do a 10 year old if I get the chance to be fair."

"He said he had a six year old daughter who he had played with a few times and that he had 'had' girls as young as five and six," said the prosecutor. The court heard that he did not have a young daughter.

In police interview Riley said he "feels sick" at his comments, and had no previous convictions.

He admitted the charge of arranging/facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child under 13 years of age in November 2023.