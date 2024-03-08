Council to deliver ‘targeted’ dog fouling campaign

Telford & Wrekin councillor Richard Overton, cabinet member for enforcement, said that the council would be using data and intelligence to tackle dog fouling.

Speaking at last week’s full council meeting, he said: “I’m delighted to announce that the council will shortly be delivering a targeted campaign to tackle dog fouling using a data and intelligence led approach.

“This campaign will aim to raise awareness and empower local communities to work with the council to tackle dog fouling which continues to blight the school run, green open spaces and sports facilities.

“This action by some dog owners in not acceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The announcement came after councillor Peter Scott, ward member for Newport West, raised a question at the full council meeting about tackling dog fouling in his area.

He has highlighted Moorfields Lane, Avenue Road, Audley Avenue and High Street as some of the town’s ‘hot spots’.

“There is an increase in irresponsible dog owners who let their dogs defecate on public roads and parks and do not pick it up,” said councillor Scott.

“I appreciate there is an enforcement team who can deal with reported cases and that free dog poo bags are available.

“What else can the council do to crack down on this increase in anti-social behaviour?”

Councillor Overton replied that there is a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in place across the borough.

“This order enables our enforcement team to issue a penalty fine if somebody doesn’t pick up fouling, doesn’t have the means to pick up fouling or allows their dog into a gated children’s play area,” he added.

“Our neighbourhood enforcement officers patrol key locations daily holding those responsible to account. This has worked well in our Community Action Team (CAT) areas and it is disappointing that Newport Town Council has taken steps to reduce this partnership offer provided, as it’s an excellent example of where this council works in partnership with others to deliver locally.”

Town councils across Telford & Wrekin can enter into a CAT agreement with the borough council to provide a package to ‘provide enhanced public realm and enforcement services’.

The CAT packages are paid for by town and parish councils with match funding from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Cllr Scott said that signage was missing in the open spaces around Newport itself and that people are not aware of the PSPO order.

He asked if it was possible for the council to install more signage around dog fouling rules?

Councillor Overton commented that it was a ‘partnership approach’ and that councillors also had an individual pot of money through a Pride Fund which they could use to get additional signage in locations.

The cabinet member added that the council would ‘look at what is missing’ from specific locations.