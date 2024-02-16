Reports of 'car facing wrong way' after crash on busy A442 in central Telford

Traffic has been affected on the southbound A442 between the roundabouts for Nedge Hill and Stirchley, near the town centre.

"A car is facing the wrong way on the exit slip road at the Stirchley turn," said a driver in the area at the time.

They said police were at the scene and traffic is building up for two junctions.

AA Traffic News showed traffic building up on the road at 12.31pm on Friday.

Emergency services have been contacted for more information.