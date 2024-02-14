Latest homes from council development launched

Homes in the latest section of the Donnington 'Wild Walk' development, from Telford & Wrekin's Nuplace, will be available in autumn.

Phase one tenants are set to move into the first 30 homes from March and the remaining 36 new homes have now been released to the market.

The properties range from one to four-bedroom houses, apartments, and bungalows.

Wild Walk is a mixed tenure development comprising of 329 new homes which are being bought forward by a partnership comprising of Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace Ltd, Lovell Partnerships Ltd and local housing association, Wrekin Housing Group.

The site includes properties for open market sale, private and affordable rent, rent to buy, and dementia care and supported living units.

This sustainable development by Nuplace, has been designed specifically to contribute towards the council’s commitment to tackle climate change and at the same time help tenants to reduce their fuel bills.

Solar panels and electric car charging points at Nuplace’s Southwater Way development are saving an average three-bedroom household as much as £900 per year in energy bills – based on projected energy prices for 2022/23.

Future Homes Standard properties will produce 75 to 80 per cent less carbon emissions than homes built under the current building regulations.

The properties will feature new technology when it comes to heating, hot water systems and reducing heat waste.

Of Nuplace’s 66 homes in Donnington, 18 of these are being built to accessible and adaptable standards and are available for people who are over the age of 55, or with a demonstrable need.

The houses have been designed to enable occupants to live independently. The properties come in different styles, but most importantly are easy for residents to access and manage.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as we set to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents.

“Whilst all of the properties at this site have been delivered to low carbon standards incorporating solar panels and electric car charging points, the council has gone one step further in its commitment to tackle climate change, by introducing its first Future Homes standard properties to help support residents with lower fuel bills.

“Wild Walk phase 1 has been a huge success with many tenants reserving their homes within days of us launching the site last summer. It’s an exciting time for residents as they now prepare to move into their new homes in the next few weeks.”

Sales packs, rent prices, floor plans and images for Phase 2 Nuplace properties are all available online at www.nuplace.co.uk along with details of how to apply.