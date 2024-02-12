'Man of good character' admits sex toy theft as part of shoplifting spree
A Telford man of "previous good character" stole two sex toys from Ann Summers as part of a two-month long shoplifting spree, a court has been told.
Koby Amoako of Market Street, Oakengates admitted seven counts of shoplifting during mid December to February 8 this year when he appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates on Saturday.
The court heard that the 38-year-old had been captured on CCTV stealing a range of "high value" items from various stores in Telford Town Centre.