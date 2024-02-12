Drone footage shows progress on Telford's multi-million pound 'Station Quarter'

Plans were approved last summer for Telford's multi-million-pound Station Quarter development, close to the town centre.

The aerial shots show how things are progressing, with work on a digital skills and enterprise hub for students well underway.That part of the project is due to open to students in September this year.

The project is being built on 5.91 hectares of land between Telford Town Centre and the nearby railway station – with aspirations to connect the two.

Serviced office accommodation, commercial units and flexible retail including leisure, food and drink outlets are also part of the major revamp for the land.

The development comes after Telford & Wrekin Council secured more than £200 million of match-funding from the private sector to support the project, along with £22.3m from the central Government’s Towns Fund.

The apartments proposed include 62 one-bed and 53 two-bedroom homes, along with 38 two-bed and 36 three-bedroom town houses.

The homes would be split between several plots with the biggest apartment building containing 84 flats and being six storeys high.

Two letters of objection were submitted against the scheme during the first round of consultation, both highlighting the size of the six-storey block of flats and lack of parking provision provided.

The 142-bedroom hotel would have 37 parking spaces, the digital skills hub will have 132 parking spots, each town house one parking space, with one space for each two apartments.

The education part of the hub is to be operated by Telford College and plans to accommodate 200 students aged 16 to 18 and 19 staff.

The Station Quarter planning document states that: “Polluting cars will be limited and discouraged whilst electric cars, cycling and walking will be promoted. A new vibrant and sustainable neighbourhood accessible to all, where people come to work, learn, live and relax.”