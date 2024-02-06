Flat plan for old garages

Applicant Charalambous Properties has revealed plans to convert three garages in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, into a one-bedroom home.

Plans submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council would see the existing first floor flat retained and the garden split between the two properties.

“The garages are in a run-down state and are rarely sought after,” said the applicant in their design and access statement.

“The proposed scheme is to convert the dilapidated garages into an affordable, one-bedroom flat with parking to the front and a private garden to the rear.

“The proposal will see the three garage bays utilised to create the three main areas to the apartment, therefore reducing the need for significant structural alterations to any of the internal load-bearing walls and consequently minimising the disruption to the occupant of the flat on the first floor while building works take place.”

The previous right-hand garage, built in the 1970s, is proposed to become a living room with an entrance door to the new property and patio doors leading private garden.

The middle garage is planned to be converted into a kitchen-dining room accessed off the living room.

Three existing parking spaces in front of the garages will remain in place and the applicant says the spaces will ‘provide sufficient parking’ for occupants of the new and existing flats.

Plans include dividing the existing garden into two with the introduction of a fence down the centre line to provide private amenity space for both properties.

A small gate is proposed to allow the occupant of the new flat to take items through to the rear garden without having to go through the proposed property.

Current access to the existing first-floor flat is through an external access at the end of the building.

The applicant added that an ‘almost identical conversion’ was granted in Southgate, Sutton Hill back in 2018.

“The conversion of the garages into a single dwelling is a small scale and relatively straightforward conversion, with no significant structural works, no new drainage work and minimal disruption to the neighbouring residents,” concluded the applicant.

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, application number TWC/2024/0087. Comments should be made during the consultation phase which ends on February 22.