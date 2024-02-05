Follow the Yellow Brick Road to a performance of a timeless classic

Charlton School's Expressive Arts Department is presenting its 2024 school production on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

And students and staff arriving at the school discovered that their very own brick road had sprung up leading to the main doors.

Vice principal Anne Vickers said: "The exceptionally talented cast is looking forward to presenting months of hard work of line learning, rehearsing and choreography to a diverse audience, including parents, family, friends, staff, governors, local primary schools and the broader school community.

The yellow brick road

"The team has even created Charlton's own yellow brick road outside the school so that those attending the performances can have their own chance to follow it into the Emerald City."

On Tuesday afternoon, the secondary school will host eight primary schools for a special matinee performance.

The Wizard of Oz tells the story of Dorothy and her loyal companion Toto on their journey to the Land of Oz, determined to reach the Emerald City, where the great and powerful Wizard of Oz will help them get home.

Some of the cast in Charlton School's Wizard of Oz production

Along the way, she encounters witches, both good and bad, Munchkins, talking trees and winged monkeys and three unique characters: a Scarecrow with no brain, a Tin Man with no heart, and a Lion with no “nerve”.

"Their journey to happiness – and self-awareness – is a glowing testament to friendship, understanding and hope in a world filled with both beauty and ugliness," Mrs Vickers said.

Some of the cast in Charlton School's Wizard of Oz production

"Managing a cast and crew of nearly 100 pupils is an extraordinary accomplishment, with teacher Amy Crampsie taking the lead this year for the first time, directing and choreographing the production."

Ms Crampsie said: "We cannot wait to share the performance with our Charlton audiences and hope they are wowed by the unwavering commitment, hard work, and dedication of everyone involved. I am incredibly proud of the students and their achievements, we want the audiences to feel part of the performance too and that’s why we made the road outside of school, so that everyone can really get involved and feel part of this very special experience."

Some of the cast in Charlton School's Wizard of Oz production

Tickets are available from Charlton School reception.