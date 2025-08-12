They will perform a Comedy of Errors at the Willow Globe in Llanwrthwl on Saturday, August 30 at 3pm and 7pm

They will take on 17 parts and there are just six players...what could possibly go wrong!

Some audience feedback about Shakespeare Circus when they were at the venue in 2023 included “The performance by The Shakespeare Circus was very, very entertaining. It would be a real treat to see them at the Willow Globe again.”

“What a truly amazing evening. A first experience of live Shakespeare for our 8 year old grand daughter. I just loved watching her face as she concentrated, mused and laughed out loud. A truly magical and memorable experience. Thank you”

There will be an interval in this show

Tickets are £14 for adults, £7 for under 16s and £35 for a family of two adults and two children.

They are available online at www.shakespearelink.org.uk, by emailing info@shakespearelink.org.uk or by calling 01597 811487.