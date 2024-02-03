NHS worker high on cannabis avoids jail after writing off another car in police chase

Christopher Watters, aged 23, led police on a two-mile chase in Wellington, Telford, in his dark Volkswagen Golf GTI and was travelling at more than double the speed limit when he overtook cars on residential roads in the afternoon of January 17 last year, a court heard.

Watters, of Shellduck Drive, Apley, Telford, had admitted dangerous driving at a previous hearing when he appeared for sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting, told the court that police officers made the "investigative decision" to follow Watters hatchback when they spotted him in Wellington at around 4pm and they followed the Golf for a short distance before switching on the blue lights on their patrol car.

"It was a clear instruction to stop and the vehicle failed to stop then proceeded to drive dangerously," said Mr Jones.

He said that Watters proceeded to speed away from police, who recorded the pursuit on dashcam footage. The court saw how Watters' Golf was speeding through a 30mph residential road at 70mph.

"There were multiple overtakes and oncoming traffic had to take evasive action, either to stop or pull over to side," said Mr Jones.

"He contravened one red light and forced a vehicle on a green light to stop."

Watters then turned onto Watling street in Wellington, where he was recorded driving at 85mph on the 40mph road.

"There were further dangerous overtaking manoeuvres," said Mr Jones. "Then he eventually made contacted with another vehicle."

Mr Jones said Watters had "written off" the other vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra, and was eventually arrested when he was spotted walking back to Wellington after abandoning the Golf 300 metres from the location of the collision.

He said that he occupant of the car went on to receive hospital treatment for whiplash type injuries.

Mr Jones also told the court that there was evidence Watters was high on cannabis at the time of the offence but he had not been charged for driving while under the influence due to the charge being "out of time" before it was brought.

Mr Simon Parry, defending Watters admitted that his client "was clearly under the influence" during the incident, but had since given up cannabis. He told the court that "this piece of behaviour was entirely out of character", as Watters had no previous convictions.

However, he conceded the offence "clearly breached the custody threshold" but stated that the NHS worker was currently under care of the community mental health team, due to issues with anxiety, and he appealed for any jail sentence to be suspended..

Judge Peter Barrie said that the case was a "clear demonstration how the regular use of cannabis is far from being harmles".

"It played a part in your driving during that day," he told Watters. "You were over the limit with cannabis in your bloodstream, and I expect it played a part in the turmoil of your private life."

He said that Watters had a "full house of aggravating features" having deliberately decided to to ignore the rules of road, being impaired by drugs and by evading the police, and he added: "This is so serious given the collision and injury caused that an immediate custodial sentence is warranted."

But he said he would give him "credit" for holding onto a job in IT for the NHS, and for giving up cannabis.

He sentenced Watters to 12 months in prison, but suspended the prison term for 18 months.

Watters was also ordered to to undertake 20 days of rehabilitation days with probation services and conduct 120 hours of unpaid work.

The judge also ordered him to pay £1,000 in compensation to his victim and £500 court costs.

Watters was also banned from driving for 15 months and ordered to retake an extended driving test.