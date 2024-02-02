£226,000 cannabis haul in police raid on Telford house

Officers from the Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team carried out the warrant at a house on Weybridge in Woodside on Thursday.

Inside the property police found 226 cannabis plants with an estimated value of £226,000.

Police Constable Kieran Gale said: “Another successful warrant shows we will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will act on information given to us by the public.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

To report concerns around drugs or drugs supply visit www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard or you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.