Michael Elliott, aged 30, of Withywood Drive, Malinslee, was found to have more than four times the legal limit of the drug in his blood after police stopped the Ford Fiesta he was driving on Donnington Wood Way on December 12 last year.

Mrs Sharan Gill, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that when a check was carried out on the police national computer Elliott's name came up as a "cannabis user".

"The officer said he smelled of cannabis," said Mrs Gill.

Elliott pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug driving with nine microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood. The court was told that he had a previous drug driving ban on his record.