Telford man admits downloading indecent images

Jordan Bartlam, 25, of Brands Farm Way, admitting that he downloaded the images in January 2021 when he stood before magistrates in Telford on Thursday.

The images, described as one Category C and one Category B, were discovered by West Mercia Police after officers executed a warrant at Bartlam's Telford home.

Ms Sara Beddows prosecuting explained to magistrates that Bartlam was a member of a social media group "where people share sexual experiences" and that Bartlam had clicked on the two images that had been posted by other users and downloaded them.

He was described as a "man of previous good character" and that the offences, dating back three years, had had a "Devastating effect on him".

Magistrates adjourned sentencing for pre-sentence reports until April 3.