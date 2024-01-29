Telford shoplifter gets conditional discharge after magistrates hear of his money worries

David Bishop, aged 33, of Slaney Court in Oakengates, Telford, barged past a member of staff when he stole cat food valued at £14 from the Farmfoods shop in Ketley on November 7, 2023.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Bishop also pleaded guilty to the Farmfoods theft and of stealing a case of Budweiser beer valued at £18 from the One Stop Shop in Bagley Drive, in Wellington on December 9 and for not surrendering to Telford Magistrates Court on January 23.

The court was told that Bishop was caught on CCTV on both occasions.