See the moment police find machete and axe in dawn drug raid

Two people were arrested on suspicion of dealing class A drugs after officers from West Mercia Police served the warrant at Laburnum Road in Wrockwardine Wood.

Police recorded the moment as they make their way into the property and seized the two bladed weapons. Officers also recovered mobile phones.

A man aged 29, and a woman aged 27 remain in police custody as further enquiries are carried out.

Telford Proactive CID Detective Sergeant, Andy Pond, said: “Today’s warrant shows we will not stop in our pursuit to disrupt those we suspect are involved in drugs and drug supply, which ultimately heap misery in our communities.

“We will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will continue to act on information given to us regarding drugs.”

West Mercia Police added that the warrant at the Telford address was supported by the Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team and formed part of Neighbourhood Policing Week.