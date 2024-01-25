Residents invited to cost-of-living support day

The drop-in session is being run by The Wrekin Housing Group, Madeley Town Council, and partner organisations at the Hub on the Hill, Sutton Hill, on Wednesday, January 31, from 11am to 2pm.

The event will provide for residents with an opportunity to find out more about the support and services on offer in the community.

Residents have the chance to find out more about the support available from The Wrekin Housing Group, Bournville Village Trust, Sanctuary, Bromford, Marches Energy Agency, Severn Trent Water, the Safer Neighbourhoods Team, Madeley Town Council and MWS Credit Union.

The event is open to all residents, regardless of whether they live in a housing association home.

Visitors will be able to find out what support is available for anyone who is struggling with the cost of living, and pick up advice on what discounts are available on energy bills.

They will also be able to pick up free energy saving items for their home.

Representatives from the organisation will also take part in a litter pick around the estate, while partners will hold an estate walkabout to find out more about what matters to people living in the community.

Sam Hine, Social Value an Inclusion Manager with The Wrekin Housing Group said: “With the cost-of-living crisis on everyone’s mind, we have brought partners together to ensure we provide a comprehensive package of support to those living in our communities. It’s paramount that the people who need our support the most receive it.

“We want to make sure people are able to access the help they need. Bringing all these organisations together in a one-stop-shop means we can tackle issues quickly and direct people to the support they need. We know people are feeling anxious and worried. We want people to know that they’re not alone.

“Help is at hand, and we would urge any customer worried about their finances to drop in to this event and find out what support is available.”