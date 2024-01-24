Shropshire couple take their Stone Age idea to the Dragon's Den

Naomi and Dan Walmsley from Coalmoor run The Stone Age Company since 2010.

They take their workshops to primary school children across the UK.

It is Naomi and Dan’s dream to be the UK's go-to provider for all Stone Age workshops in schools but for that the couple need some financial backing.

Naomi and Dan entering 'The Den'

Naomi said: “It is our aim to offer schools, educational institutions and the public a chance to learn about and appreciate the ingenuity of our ancestors and we hope that the Dragons can share our passion.”

She said viewers can expect a taste of their Stone Age experiences on the show as they will be dressed in full authentic handmade buckskin clothing.

“We were incredibly nervous before we went on, the wait seemed to take hours but the moment I was in front of the Dragons all nerves faded away and the pitch seemed to flow easily, until Deborah Meaden asked me about ‘the numbers’ that is,” said Dan.

Dan and Naomi said they are were keen to relay the idea that they believe to understand the past is crucial for building a better future and it is essential to start with the younger generation

“We have lived in the wild, twice,” said Naomi, “So we wanted the Dragons to understand that the knowledge we impart, the stories that we share are authentic and that is what makes us unique.”

“We have lived what we teach," added Dan. “We are not actors, but instead two very passionate people who have important stories to tell to help young people learn about their natural environment. This is the message we wanted to get across to the Dragons’”.

Naomi and Dan Walmsley in the Dragon's Den

Although Naomi and Dan cannot give away any outcomes they both said appearing before the Dragons was a "thrilling experience".

You can see how Dan and Naomi got on in front of the Dragons on Thursday, BBC One at 8pm.