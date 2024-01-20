Firefighters called to two-car crash on Telford industrial estate
Firefighters were called to a crash on a Telford industrial estate.
The two-car collision happened at Hortonwood 30 on Friday evening. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles when fire crews arrived.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.44pm on Friday, January 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.
"Two-car RTC, no persons trapped. Both vehicles made electrically safe."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.