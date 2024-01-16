Concerns raised over cars ‘racing’ up Mossey Green Way in Telford

The police are working with councillors to identify a solution after concerns were raised about antisocial behaviour and cars racing in Mossey Green Way, Telford.

Oakengates Town Council were told by a member of the public at their meeting last month that there was a ‘recurring problem’ on Mossey Green Way of cars ‘racing’ and anti-social behaviour.

Borough councillor Mark Boylan, ward member for Overdale & The Rock, said that over the Christmas period cases of cars racing ‘had calmed down’, with only one reported incident – on a Wednesday night.

Councillor Boylan is working with the police on the matter and said that there is more than one affected area.

“There seems to be groups of cars gathering at different points, it’s not just impacted on that area,” he said. “They meet up and then race around.

“We’ve been working with the police to try and get something in place to stop them doing it in the area.

“Police have been monitoring it more, along with the council they are looking at putting more restrictions on the road.”

Councillor Boylan said that implementing speed cameras in Lawley had stopped cars using that two-lane road ‘as a speedway’.

“That has been resolved now,” he added. “The concern really is that you stop it in one area and they move to another area. You can be putting a plaster on it and moving the problem.

“That’s one thing we’re trying not to do this time. We’ve been looking at similar plans to restrictions around Cannock where they can seize groups of cars speeding along sections of roads.

“You are always going to get speeding traffic, but these are specifically racing on those roads. Thankfully it’s usually late evening or early mornings so there aren’t many residents walking around.”

Councillor Boylan said that cars were ‘racing’ up Mossey Green Way between the Ketley roundabout and the Old Park roundabout.

“We’ve always had a problem in Telford where they’ve had car groups meeting up and they’re very hard to catch,” he added.

“They used to be on the retail parks, but they’ve stopped doing that now. We are working on it and trying to get it stopped.

“I do ask the residents to contact me if it is going on. I can then update the police on the number of incidents.”

Councillor Boylan said that residents can contact him through his Facebook page, email or phone – details available on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.

Councillor Boylan is due to meet with the police next week for an update on the problem.

Oakengates Town Council agreed that they would raise the concern at their next Oakengates Community Action Team (CAT) meeting.