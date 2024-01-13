Entries already coming in for Telford based Giddha dance competition

Prem Wedding Decorations of Wellington held the first Indian folk dance event in Telford in 2022 and followed it up with the second at the Mercure Hotel in Telford in May last year with a local team against others from London, Glasgow, Coventry and Wolverhampton.

Internationally known Giddha artist Noor Zoora was the celebrity event at the competition.

The competition was named best event for 2023 in the 10th annual Bhangra Awards.

During last year the business also organised Miss & Mrs Punjaban UK finals with Singh digital media Europe

"The 18 ladies that entered all preformed solo dances or live performances related to the Punjabi culture, there were five categories which all ladies had participate in. The winners and two runners up of the Miss and Mrs category will go onto the finale, to represent UK, which will be held in Italy in 2024," a spokesperson said.

"We are now getting ready for 2024. We have teams already registering for the UK national Giddha competition.