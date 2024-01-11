Property: It's crazy what you can get for £525k in Telford

If you're looking to upsize or relocate with a growing family, 7 Chilcombe Drive in Priorslee could offer the perfect chance.

Listed at £525k the four-bedroom home has plenty of space to mould into your ideal property.

The home, listed on Zoopla, has previously been extended and includes a raft of features with plenty of living space.

The listing describes an ideal home stating: "7 Chilcombe Drive is an executive detached four-bedroom family home which has been extended to benefit from greater living space and has recently had replacement uPVC double glazing throughout.

"Accommodation to the ground floor comprises entrance hallway, living room with French doors to rear, breakfast room, kitchen, dining room, shower room plus a large conservatory.

"To the first floor are four bedrooms plus a family bathroom. The master bedroom benefits from a dressing area, built in wardrobes and an en-suite. Bedroom two also offers an en-suite.

"Outside of the property, to the front there is a private driveway as well as a lawned garden. To the rear is a landscaped lawned garden with an outdoor shed as well as a paved patio area. The property also benefits from a workshop/garage."

The listing also makes sure to advertise the beneficial location – perfect for the commute, or local facilities.

It states: "Priorslee is conveniently placed for access to all local amenities including a general store, doctor’s surgery, chemist, dentist and two local primary schools.

"The property is also excellently positioned for access to the M54 motorway and the A5, being approximately 2 miles away from Telford town centre which offers numerous retail facilities, 10 screen cinema, ice rink and mainline railway station."

For more information visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66360286/?search_identifier=7728e569f52d5f981d2d76bed1fa5c309029ace43012ca755b35592d61190588