Arrest after Telford vehicle fire
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a vehicle fire in Telford.
Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Wayside in Telford at around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening, following a report of a deliberate vehicle fire.
West Mercia Police have said enquiries are ongoing but the man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
A spokesperson for the force said the the man remains in police custody.