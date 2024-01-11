Shropshire Star
Arrest after Telford vehicle fire

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a vehicle fire in Telford.

Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Wayside in Telford at around 10.30pm on Tuesday evening, following a report of a deliberate vehicle fire.

West Mercia Police have said enquiries are ongoing but the man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A spokesperson for the force said the the man remains in police custody.

