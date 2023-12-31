Police and firefighters on the scene after car crashes into street furniture in Telford

The collision happened in Skelton Close, Horsehay, Telford shortly after midnight.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.18am on Sunday, December 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving one vehicle that had come off carriageway and collided with street furniture. Crews made vehicle safe using small gear, incident left with police."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.