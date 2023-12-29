All the main road closures to look out for around Shropshire and Telford next week

A couple of the closures in the region are expected to cause moderate delays with motorists facing hold[-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one of the closures in Shropshire and one of the closures in Telford and Wrekin are already in place and expected to carry on this week.

Shropshire

A483, from 9.30am December 2 2023 to 3.30pm January 11 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Llanymynech to Llyncyls, traffic signals for electrical works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A49, from 9am January 4 to 5pm January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 Onibury, temporary traffic signals for survey works.

A49, from 9am to 4pm on January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Leebotwood to Longnor, two-way temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

A49, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Wistanstow to Craven Arms, traffic signals for drainage works.

A5, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Preston to Emstrey, Lane closure for maintenance works.

A483, from 9.30am January 6 to 3.30pm January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Llanymynech south of Chapel Lane, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

A5, from 9pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions at Bayston Hill, Lane closures for drainage works.

A49, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions All Stretton to Leebotwood, Multiway temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

A458, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 both directions Pant to Llynclys, carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways and local authority roads.

Telford and Wrekin

A5, from 8pm December 11 2023 to 6am January 10 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 5 to junction 7, Lane closure for inspection works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M54, from 9pm January 2 to 6am January 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M54 both directions, junction 5 to junction 4, slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

*National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.