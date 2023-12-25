Two cars destroyed by fire in Telford in 'possible arson'

One fire engine was scrambled from Telford Central to Prince Charles Crescent at 1.48am on Monday.

When they arrived on the scene they found two cars had been destroyed by fire.

Firefighters donned breathing kit and used small gear and one hose reel jet to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is being treated as a potential arson.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 2.19am.