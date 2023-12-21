Telford man appears in court ahead of murder trial

Ashley Harris, aged 32, whose address has been given as Armstrong Close, Telford, was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Anthony Wootton, who was found dead in in Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, on Monday, July 17.

Harris appeared before judge Kristina Montgomery at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Harris is currently remanded in custody ahead of his trial for the murder of Mr Wootton, expected to take place from January 8, 2024.