They fear that a "temporary" move for five years of Oakengates Nursery School, on Limes Walk, to Hartshill Park Pavilion, will become permanent.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the nursery is having to be moved out of the theatre, where it is currently based, while the building is refurbished.

But according to one person who messaged the Shropshire Star about the move to Hartshill Park, people are "angry", saying there are covenants in place to protect this green space.

There is also "not much parking" in the area, they said and it would involve a couple of mobile classrooms which some say would be out of keeping with the area.

Shropshire Playing Fields Association has objected because it says the move would result in the loss of a valuable community asset that has been in place for over 50 years and is in keeping with the rest of the park usage.

The association's David Kilby says in a comment quoting national planning policy on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal: "None of these (planning) criteria have been met in this application.

"Indeed there are in the opinion of SPFA more appropriate sites to locate this proposed nursery in the park than on this mature previously well cared for bowling green.