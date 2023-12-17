Work to provide 210 more primary and nursery places under way at Telford school

Work is underway on expanding Lawley Village Academy in Telford, and pupils have this week been invited to have a look around the site.

The work is being undertaken by Telford & Wrekin Council, REAch2 Academy Trust and Knockin-based construction company Pave Aways which will see the school's capacity increased by 210 places from 2024/2025.

Headteacher at Lawley Village Academy, Claire Freestone, said: “It is a really exciting time for everyone at Lawley Village Academy. The builders have made great progress with the initial stage and are now inviting the children, class by class, to look at the structure.

"They have even bought hard hats for them to wear! In the fencing surrounding the site, there are small windows so the children are able to see the machinery and have begun to picture what it will be like once complete.

"The children are incredibly welcoming at Lawley and can’t wait to open the school in September 2024 to new children and families, expanding the Lawley Village Academy community”.

Pave Aways has been delivering dozens of new schools and school extensions in recent years, including the new £4.4 million private school boarding house at Shrewsbury School.

Managing director Steven Owen said: "It was great to welcome the students to site for our first Child Safe visit and to see their enjoyment at getting into all the protective gear we have provided to ensure they are safe while seeing progress on site.

“We are delighted to be working on such an important project which will serve children and the community in Lawley for many years to come as a result of the borough council’s investment.

"As a company we are committed to working with and for our local communities and nothing illustrates that better than this.”

Telford & Wrekin Council said the expansion formed parts of plans to create hundreds more school places across the borough.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said: “In recent years, our council has been heavily investing in schools across the borough, expanding schools’ capacity by hundreds of places.

“As more people are choosing Telford and Wrekin as a place to live and raise a family, we are firmly committed to continue this investment.

"We want to create hundreds more school places to ensure every local child and young person can attend the local school of their choice and benefit from modern facilities."