Woman, 18, died after being pulled from Telford Town Park lake, inquest told

Chloe Greenwood, aged 18, was found at around 8.30pm on October 8 by a fisherman.

He pulled her out of the water before she was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, where she was placed in intensive care.

Miss Greenwood, of Canongate, St Georges, Telford, had hypothermia and other serious conditions, and her health deteriorated. She was pronounced dead the next morning.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Friday and adjourned to March 13 next year by Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

"I offer my sincere condolences to her family," Mr Westerman said.