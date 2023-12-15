Jailed: Burglar behind 110 crimes swiped Telford woman's purse from her dining room
A Telford burglar who has committed more than 110 offences has been jailed after entering a woman's open patio doors and swiping her purse off her dining room table.
Frankie Evans, 49, of no fixed abode, had been before the courts on 39 previous occasions when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, a judge was told.
Olivia Appleby, prosecuting, said his latest burglary involved entering a woman's home in Madeley, where he took advantage of an open back door and stole her purse.
"As she walked past her rear door she noticed the defendant stood on he patio, pushing himself against the wall and trying to hide from her," Ms Appleby said.